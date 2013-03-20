CLOSE
Kanye West’s Next Album To Be Called…And Child North West?

FROM ALLHIPHOP.COM

Kanye West wants to call his baby by Kim Kardashian NORTH.
The rapper, 35, came up with a list of potential names for the baby — due in July — but North is at the top because he thinks it sounds good with his surname.
He sounded out pals about the moniker last month while working in Paris during fashion week.
But the title is unlikely to go down well with girlfriend Kim, 32, whose family have a tradition of starting their first names with a K.
The reality star might also have a problem with her boyfriend’s next album title — I Am God.

