Justin Timberlake’s “The 20/20 Experience” Projected To Sell 750K 1st Week

Via: Thisis50.com

Justin Timberlake’s new album The 20/20 Experience will make a big debut on the Billboard charts when the final numbers are in.

HitsDailyDouble is projecting the album to sell north of 750,000 copies it’s first week out. That would surpass the first week sales of 684,000 from JT’s previous album, FutureSex/LoveSounds

The Timbaland-produced project is receiving a big push from the Jay-Z-assisted single “Suit & Tie.” The song is currently No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Justin and Jay will be hitting the road together on their Legends of the Summer tour, which kicks off on July 17th in Toronto.

 

