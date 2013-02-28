Nicki Minaj Denies Having Plastic Surgery!!!

Nicki Minaj has a new look. But she tells EXTRA the rumors are not true! She has never had plastic surgery. She also went on to clarify “it’s just good makeup and contouring.” The American Idol judge only mentioned her face, her assets and chest were not addressed. By the way the luscious Barbie has a new lipstick in stores on the Mac line. She did speak more on the lipstick line saying “its more grown up and sexy!”

