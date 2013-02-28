Terrible Thursday:Fantasia is UPSET!

My home girl Fantasia is not too happy with JET magazine…

“The singer erupted on Instagram, chastising the magazine for using an old photograph of her: ‘This saddens Me!!! It is clear that this picture is 10 Years Old and JET Magazine puts it on the Cover!! After I send them the NEW LOOK AND DIRECTION. . SAD!!! I WANT A PUBLIC APOLOGY FROM JET. Now im not sure if the interview is correct. SEE!! America they and use me as they crash Dummy BUT NO MORE. IF I DONT STAND FOR SOMETHING ILL FALL FOR ANYTHING.’ “

Click below to find out JET magazine response and what else Fantasia has to say…One thing I know she is not taking any crap from no one! GO FANTASIA!

Read more at http://madamenoire.com/264226/jet-magazine-does-owe-fantasia-an-apology/#UGh3LgbzcgPHZSAr.99

