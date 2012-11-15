Top 10 Barely There Magazine Covers [PHOTOS]

People can’t seem to be getting enough of Rihanna’s cover for GQ, so The Urban Daily wanted to give you a little eye candy from ghosts of magazines past that we couldn’t get enough of. Who needs clothes when you can look at their… smile?

10. Mariah Carey, Interview, 2007

When she is not being an absolute diva, Mariah can show us she can be sexy. Now we see why Nick Cannon married her.

9. Nicole Scherzinger, Blender, 2007

Does it matter that we will never be able to pronounce her last name? That peek over her shoulder was meant just for you.

8. Brandy, Vibe, 2004

It’s not exactly nude — not even a little bit — but this is the most naked we will ever see Moesha, and we’re not mad.

7. Eva Mendes, Maxim, 2007

Ahhh, Eva Mendes’ Maxim cover. It’s the only place we like to see her other than Denzel Washington films. We have forgiven her for those brown boots.

6. Ciara, Vibe, 2008

Who knew Ciara could be so sexy outside of her usual Matrix dance moves? Ciara showed a softer side that matches her voice. We see you!

5. Jennifer Lopez, GQ, 2002

No one blames you if you want to be wrapped up in J.Lo’s bedsheet… or be the bedsheet itself. No judgment here. We are judging, however, GQ‘s decision to cover up her most famous asset.

4. Kelly Rowland, Vibe, 2010

The girl next door quickly became the girl you wanted to get next to. It was a Kelly we’ve never seen before. From the sultry eyes to the pout we almost forgot about that girl group she was in with what’s her name.

3. Serena Williams, ESPN, 2009

ESPN couldn’t think of a better body to cover their Body Issue. Miss Serena Williams gave us all something more to talk about than that black catsuit we’ve been fantasizing over for the past 10 years.

2. Rihanna, GQ, 2010

GQ never misses a beat. Is this where our Rihanna obsession started? Maybe not, but we can see why the “good girl gone bad” will always be good with us.

1. Janet Jackson, Rolling Stone, 1993

The cover that started it all. If you didn’t have a crush on the most famous Jackson sister at one point in your life, then you just weren’t living. Janet pushed the envelope with this cover (which also became apart of her cover for her 1993′s Janet album). Why hold your own breasts when someone can do it for you?

