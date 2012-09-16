CLOSE
Video
HomeVideo

Learn How To Get Your Booty In Shape With The Braxton’s [Video]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Ladies we all have fantasies and so does our men. If you’ve been wondering how to get the temperature just right in the bedroom you can do like Beyonce and “Dance For Him!” If you are having trouble making it clap take notes from the Braxton’s as they make it Pop Pop Pop with this tutorial video.

Catch the next episode of the “The Braxton Family Values” on WE 9/8Central

Your thoughts?

Jade West “Always On a Musical Quest”

On-Air Personality/Producer/Public Affairs

Producer of the Russ Parr Morning Show M-F 6-10am

On-Air Sunday’s 10-2pm

Follow me on Twitter @jadewest101

Booty Clap Workout , Tamar Braxton , The Braxton Family Values , Toni Braxton , WeTV

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Swedish Prosecutors Let It Slip That They Want…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
Bump That: Usher Files Motion To Have Medical…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
YFN Lucci “Turner Field,” Young Dolph & Key…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
The Power of Twitter: Meek Mill Connects With…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close