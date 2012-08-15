CLOSE
Cincy
Home

The Braxton Sisters: “There’s Alot More Drama” on The New Season

0 reads
Leave a comment

Keta Kiwi and yours truly E.J. Greig had the honor and pleasure of speaking with the Braxtons earlier today, as they are on a promo run for season 2.5 of the Braxton Family Value. The show kicks back off tomorrow at 9pm on WETv. We spoke with Momma Evelyn, Traci, Towanda and the lovely Trina (my favorite Braxton sister). Listen to what the girls had to say about the upcoming season:

Part 1:  The Braxton’s Sisters “There’s Alot More Drama” On New Season

Part 2: Braxton Beauty Secrets

Special thank you to the ladies for calling-in! You can watch the new season every Tursday; the show premieres tomorow at 9pm on WETv. You can also follow the sisters online @TheBraxtons. Don’t forget to mention this story @1011WIZF!

Evelyn Braxton , Tamar Braxton , The Braxton Family Values , Toni Braxton , Towanda Braxton , Traci Braxton , Trina Braxton , WeTV

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
WARRANT ISSUED FOR BLOCBOY JB IN TENNESSEE
 6 hours ago
02.18.19
Superhero Guide To Black History Month: Andrew Gillum
 15 hours ago
02.18.19
37 items
Celebrities At NBA All-Star Weekend 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
02.17.19
Dave Chappelle Personally Delivers Show Tickets To Couple…
 2 days ago
02.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close