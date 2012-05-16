[Hott Off the Wire] Usher Accused Of Running Through Tameka’s Bridesmaids!!!

Usher Raymond and ex-wife, Tameka Foster are in the middle of a bitter custody battle. Well now sources say Usher slept with two of Tameka’s bridesmaids. We’re not sure if it happened before or after their marriage failed. But we are also hearing Usher claims while they were together the couple went through 11different nannies. The women eventually quit due to Tameka’s unbearable ways.

We’ll see what the judge has to say. Regardless hopefully they both can move on amicably now that their mansion has been placed on the market.

Your thoughts?

