Listen Live

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is facing major backlash after introducing Donald Trump at a recent rally, reigniting the debate over sports, politics, and whether athletes should publicly align themselves with political figures. The discussion examines whether reporters are justified in asking Dart about his political views and what comes with voluntarily stepping into the political spotlight. The conversation also expands into a larger issue: should young athletes be expected to become activists? With the NAACP calling on Black athletes to reconsider attending certain universities in states affected by recent voting rights decisions, questions arise about responsibility, sacrifice, and who should be leading social movements in modern America. From locker room dynamics and athlete activism to politics in sports, this episode tackles one of the most complicated conversations in sports today.

More from 101.1 The Wiz
38 Items

The Perfect Verses Over A Tight Beat! A Gallery Of Fly Girlies, Sun-Kissed Stunners & Pretty Jawns Who Elevated The Vibes At Roots Picnic 2026

14hr

Alterik Miller’s ‘93 Til’ Brings’90s Nostalgia, Romance & Real Love To The American Black Film Festival [Exclusive]

15hr

From Missing Siblings To Zazie Beetz’s Barefoot Beatdowns, ‘The Black Watch’ Breaks Down ‘They Will Kill You’

16hr

10 Items

Commander in Sleep Donald Trump Scraps Struggle Freedom 250 Music Festival

17hr

28 Items

Trump Confirms He’ll Attend NBA Finals In New York & Gets Accused Of Ruining The Vibes

17hr

2 Items

Earth, Wind & Fire Reflect On Their Legacy In Questlove’s New Documentary [Video]

17hr

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close