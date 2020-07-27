As quarantine continues, Verzuz battles are still firing off keeping timelines entertained and in constant debate.

Twitter went into an uproar when Black Twitter brought up the R&B battle of the century: Usher versus Chris Brown. It naturally divided the people to choose between the “Superstar” OG or the “Fine China” back-flipping artist.

Breezy spoke out making it loud and clear that he wanted no parts of the battle and was confident enough to say he could win a battle on features alone.

Chris Brown said he’s not doing a VERZUZ against Usher. So, there’s that. pic.twitter.com/BgGJR5amiU — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) July 27, 2020

Twitter instantly started to debate about who is the GOAT of R&B going hit-for-hit between the two.

Here’s what socials said about being #TeamBreezy or stanning for Usher Raymond.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Who’s The GOAT Of R&B?! Chris Brown Declines Verzuz Battle Against Usher After Social Media Stirs The Pot was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com