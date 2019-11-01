CLOSE
Which Celeb Had The Best Halloween Costume Of 2019?

Posted November 1, 2019

Is it me or did Halloween feel like it lasted two whole weeks!? From weekend parties to actual parties on Halloween, celebs couldn’t help themselves but do the absolute MOST for Halloween in 2019. So we have to settle this – who had the hottest Halloween costume of 2019?

Deandre Hopkins of the Houston Texans took the lead early with his Genie from Aladdin costume.

Then Ciara and Russell Wilson decided to take it up a notch by re-creating Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s “Ape Sh*t” video for Halloween.

And of course, while we all await what Beyoncé chose to be for Halloween, we got plenty of solid winners from Ellen Degeneres going as Cardi B, Cardi B having a multitude of fits (the Poison Ivy one is PROBABLY NSFW) and even some genius with Swizz as Humpty Hump and Gabrielle Union turning back the clock – or looking more like yesterday with her and her daughter going as Compton Clovers!

Peep the gallery to see who won Halloween 2019!

 

1. Gabrielle Union And Daughter Kaavia As Compton Clovers

2. Tracee Ellis Ross as DJ Quik

3. Missy Elliott as Missy Elliott from the Supa Dupa Fly cover

4. Janelle Monáe

Lady Annie Bellum

5. Rico Nasty as Mickey In BAPS

6. Deon Cole as Sho’Nuff

7. Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty as The Joker & Harley Quinn

8. Jhené Aiko as Woman of the Seventies

can u dig it?

9. DeAndre Hopkins as Genie from Aladdin

10. Ciara & Russell Wilson as Beyoncé and Jay-Z

11. Nurse Cardi B

I’m here to assist your shhhttaaaankin ass❤️

12. Kevin Hart as The Rock

13. Saweetie as a Playboy Bunny

trouble.....

14. Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty as Chucky and Tiffany

15. LeBron James as Edward Scissorhands

16. Drake as Dennis Graham

Not planned.

17. Megan Thee Stallion as Mileena from Mortal Kombat and Jordyn Woods as a Sexy Ninja

FINISH HIM

18. Tom Brady as a Stormtrooper

19. Kim Kardashian as Elle Woods

20. Ellen DeGeneres as Cardi B

Cardi E and Cardi B having a twerk-off. @iamcardib

21. Demetria Obilor as Catwoman

22. Adele as Captain Hook

23. Big Sean as Miles Morales

24. Lil Nas X as Cam’Ron

25. The Weeknd as The Joker

LETS PUT A SMILE; Abel looks amazing

26. Swizz Beatz as Humpty Hump and Jay-Z as Vincent Vega

27. Steve Stoute as Genie

28. Cardi B as Sexy Nun

Okay more PG then 😩😩

29. Lala as Maleficent

LA MALEFICIENT 🖤

30. Kelly Rowland as Donna Summer

HALLOWEEN 2019

31. Janelle Monáe as David Bowie

