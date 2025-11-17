‘What to Watch’ List: Our Favorite Thanksgiving Themed Episodes

Updated: Nov. 17, 2025 4:00 PM

The holiday meant for gratitude, good food, and even better vibes has officially landed. Thanksgiving is here, and whether you’re posted up in the kitchen, traveling back home, or preparing to slide into that post-dinner nap, there’s one tradition that always hits: watching your favorite Black sitcoms with the people you love. This week’s special What to Watch TV list is all about the Thanksgiving-themed episodes that keep us laughing, reflecting, and feeling the warmth of community, just like the holiday intends.

Before and after the feast, gather your folks (or treat yourself if you’re flying solo this year) and settle in for some nostalgic comfort TV. Thanksgiving is a time to slow down and appreciate the blessings around us, and there’s something about these classic episodes that truly reminds us of why this holiday means so much. They capture the spirit of family—chosen or biological—the chaos of holiday prep, the hilarious mishaps that only happen when everyone reunites under one roof, and the sweet moments that tug at your heartstrings.

Our curated list highlights some of the most memorable Thanksgiving episodes across Black television, from the sitcoms we grew up on to the newer shows carrying the torch. “Abbott Elementary” serves up wholesome comedy with real-life classroom chaos that reminds us to be grateful for community heroes. “Insecure” gives us the Friendsgiving moments that live rent-free in our cultural memory, reminding us that holidays can be complicated and beautiful at the same time. “Martin” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” bring that iconic ’90s energy that instantly lifts the mood, whether it’s a wild cooking disaster or an emotional family moment that hits deeper as adults. And we can’t forget “The Bernie Mac Show” and “A Different World,” which always layered humor with heartfelt lessons about love, responsibility, and showing up for the people who matter.

What makes Thanksgiving episodes so special is how timeless they are. Regardless of the decade they aired or the age you were when you first watched them, these moments still resonate. They feel like home. So even if your holiday looks different this year—maybe smaller, quieter, or spent miles away—these episodes offer a sense of connection that reminds you you’re never celebrating alone.

In honor of Turkey Day and all the joy it brings, check out our What to Watch lineup featuring the best Thanksgiving-themed episodes from beloved Black sitcoms below. Happy feasting and happy watching!

Check out our ‘What to Watch’ TV list featuring our favorite Thanksgiving-themed episodes below:

RELATED: 25 Thanksgiving Dad Jokes — Because Somebody’s Gotta Be Corny

‘What to Watch’ List: Our Favorite Thanksgiving Themed Episodes was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Martin – “Feast or Famine” (S3, Episode 11) Source:YouTube 2. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air – “Talking Turkey” (S1, Episode 12) Source:YouTube 3. The Bernie Mac Show – “Thanksgiving” (S3, Episode 22) Source:YouTube 4. The Jamie Foxx Show – “A Thanksgiving to Remember” (S1, Episode 12) Source:YouTube 5. A Different World – “Faith Hope, and Charity” (S6, Episode 10) Source:YouTube 6. One on One – “Thanksgiving It To Me, Baby” (S1, Episode 11) Source:YouTube 7. Black-ish – “Auntsgiving” (S3, Episode 7) Source:YouTube 8. Everybody Hates Chris – “Everybody Hates Thanksgiving” (S2, Episode 8) Source:YouTube 9. Martin – “Thanks For Nothing” (S2, Episode 13) Source:YouTube 10. The Hughleys – “The Thanksgiving Episode” (S1, Episode 10) Source:YouTube 11. Abbott Elementary – “Holiday Hookah” (S2, Episode 10) Source:YouTube 12. Insecure – “Lowkey Thankful” (S4, Episode 3) Source:YouTube 13. Martin – “Thanks For Nothing” (S2, Episode 8) Source:YouTube 14. Family Matters – “Chick-a-Boom” (S8, Episode 11) Source:YouTube 15. Living Single – “Things To Be Thankful For” (S2, Episode 12) Source:YouTube 16. Moesha – “Thanksgiving” (S5, Episode 10) Source:YouTube