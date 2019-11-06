Wash Deez: LeBron James Records 3rd Consecutive Triple-Double, Jabs At Haters With #WashedKing Tag

LeBron James will be 35 at the end of next month, and he’s put a lot of miles on his body over the years after playing straight out of high school in the pros. However, if anyone assumed that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar was washed got a rude awakening Tuesday night after notching his third straight triple-double.

James and the Lakers took on the Chicago Bulls at their home court, this after a successful road trip that saw the Lake Show notch wins over the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks. The Bulls, a team stacked with a lot of prospects, were supposed to be an easy win but they gave the Lakers hell until the fourth quarter.

The Lakers went on a fantastic run led by James, who went on to score 30 points, hand out 11 assists, and pulled down three rebounds. It was an off night for Davis, who scored 15 on 6-of-15 shooting but the bench saved the day for the Lakers and King James was officially back.

Via Twitter, James retweeted a tweet from the officials Los Angeles Lakers account making note of his feat while also mentioning he is the first player to notch three consecutive triple-doubles in 32 years for the squad. Using the hashtag #WashedKing, James has let the league know that there’s still some firepower left in him.

The #WashedKing tag is trending and we’ve taken some of the responses to the tag below.

