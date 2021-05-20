LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Paul Mooney’s contribution to the world of entertainment goes far beyond his professional career as a stand-up comedian. As a writer for hit shows like Sanford & Son, The Richard Pryor Show, In Living Color, Good Times and more, Mooney used his unique perspective to highlight the Black experience.

In 2003, Mooney was introduced to a new generation of viewers courtesy of Chappelle’s Show. The hit series had many memorable moments, and today we look back at the iconic series with a return to some of the best sketches featuring the comedic genius of Paul Mooney.

Video Throwbacks: 5 Funniest Paul Mooney Moments From “Chappelle’s Show” was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com