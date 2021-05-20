HomeNews

Video Throwbacks: 5 Funniest Paul Mooney Moments From “Chappelle’s Show”

Posted May 20, 2021

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

Paul Mooney In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Paul Mooney’s contribution to the world of entertainment goes far beyond his professional career as a stand-up comedian. As a writer for hit shows like Sanford & Son, The Richard Pryor Show, In Living Color, Good Times and more, Mooney used his unique perspective to highlight the Black experience.

|| RELATED: Prayers: Comedian Paul Mooney Has Passed Away Age 79 ||

|| RELATED: Fans & Celebrities Remember Whitney Houston||

In 2003, Mooney was introduced to a new generation of viewers courtesy of Chappelle’s Show. The hit series had many memorable moments, and today we look back at the iconic series with a return to some of the best sketches featuring the comedic genius of Paul Mooney.

Video Throwbacks: 5 Funniest Paul Mooney Moments From “Chappelle’s Show”  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. Ask A Black Dude

2. Paul Mooney Talks Movies

3. Ask A Black Dude II

4. Negrodamus Predicts the Next President

5. Ask A Black Dude (Deleted Scenes)

6. BONUS: Mooney Talks About Joining “Chappelle’s Show”

Latest
Omarion
Omarion Revealed On “The Masked Singer”
 18 hours ago
05.20.21
TRIED IT: Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Shampoo Bar…
 1 day ago
05.20.21
5 items
5 Black-Owned & Founded Beauty Products You Need…
 1 day ago
05.20.21
Migos To Get Lit In Las Vegas With…
 1 day ago
05.20.21
Photos
Close