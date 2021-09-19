LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Saturday, September 18th, 2021 the Truth and Service Classic was launched. So of course it was only right that the Vice President of the Untied States and Howard Alumna, Kamala Harris bless the Classic by administrating the first coin toss.

This year’s game was the 96th meeting between the two HUs; Howard University and Hampton University but it’s the first with the new name, “Truth and Service Classic.” It was also the first football match ever held at the brand-new soccer stadium, Audi Field, located in Southwest, Washington, D.C.

Secure The Bag! Kamala Harris Helps Get Millions For HBCUs

Vice President Kamala Harris surprised the students and fellow alumni as she walked on the field to a standing ovation. Despite VP Harris winning the coin toss for her HBCU, the game did end in a loss for Howard with a final score of 48 Hampton to Howard’s 32. Scroll below for a video and photos from the game…

Related: Howard University Unveils Student Debt Cancellation Initiative

Related: Stephen Curry Talks Howard University’s Bison at the Beach Inaugural Golf Classic

Related: Howard University Renames College Of Fine Arts After Alumnus Chadwick Boseman

Related: Celebrities Who Attended HBCUs

Vice President Kamala Harris Surprises The Real HU At The Inaugural Truth And Service Classic [Photos] was originally published on mymajicdc.com