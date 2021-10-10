Tyson Fury Knocks Deontay Wilder The Hell Out To Retain WBC Heavyweight Title, Twitter Reacts

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tyson Fury put an exclamation mark on his third match with the Bronze Bomber, Deontay Wilder.

After some delays and multiple setbacks, the Fury/Wilder boxing trilogy has come to a close, with Tyson Fury walking away with all of the bragging rights.

Saturday (Oct.9), in front of a sold-out crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the two heavyweights gave boxing fans one hell of fight you would have to watch a Rocky movie to experience. Fury dominated the fight, beating the breaks off Wilder round after round, but the Bronze Bomber would not back down.

The fight will go down as one of professional boxing’s most memorable ones, featuring five knockdowns, with Wilder hitting the mat three times and Fury going down twice in Round 4. After a third-round knockdown, Wilder showed signs of life, connecting with his signature right hand, scoring a knockdown. Moments later, he would knock Fury down again, putting enormous pressure on the champ, and he admitted as much.

“He caught me twice in the fourth round, but I was never thinking, ‘Oh, this is over,’” Fury said. “He shook me, put me down, but that’s boxing, and that’s life as well. It’s not how many times you get knocked down. You’ve got to keep fighting and keep moving forward.”

Fury was able to regain control of the fight and continued the pummeling of Wilder. It was so bad it looked like the referee Russell Mora was going to stop the match, but Fury showed signs of life when he had to keep the bout going. Wilder was clearly out of gas and flailing while throwing punches, Fury eventually caught him again in the 10th round knocking Fury down, but the resilient boxer beat the count.

Fury did Wilder a favor and knocked him out for good in the 11th with a crushing right hand that put Wilder on the mat. Mora didn’t even bother to count and quickly waved his hands, signaling the fight was over.

“I haven’t seen the actual knockout tonight, but I felt it,” Fury said, describing the deciding moment. “I hit him with a solid, crunching right hook to the temple, and shots like that, they end careers. He definitely took some punishment, so we’ll see what he can do in the future.”

Following the fight, we got a clear indication that there was still bad blood between both fighters. Fury went to Wilder’s corner to show his respect and but he got none back from Wilder.

“I’m a sportsman,” Fury said. “I went over to show some love and respect, and he didn’t want to show it back. So I pray for him.”

Welp.

Tyson Fury clearly has Deontay Wilder’s number, even after Wilder fired assistant trainer Mark Breland following the second fight between the two titans. Wilder was unhappy with Breland throwing in the towel to protect him and wanted to “go out on his shield.”

Saturday night, he got the opportunity, but the results were still the same. Of course, Twitter had many reactions to the epic fight that closed out one of boxing’s greatest trilogies.

