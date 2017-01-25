bel biv devoe , BET , biopic
Home

Twitter Watched The New Edition Movie Together Like One Big Family

Posted January 25, 2017

Part one of The New Edition Story premiered last night on BET and Twitter had a lot to say. Check out our favorite reactions and tune into part two tonight at 9 p.m.

Twitter Watched The New Edition Movie Together Like One Big Family was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Black Boy Joy.

2. Even NKOTB member Donnie Wahlberg had to give credit where it’s due.

3. Grown folks music.

4. Everybody loves Ralph.

5. Bobby wasn’t here for it.

6. Soon come.

7. Our sentiments exactly.

8. Single Black moms have always played their role, times two.

9. Job well done, BET.

Latest
She’s Back! ‘Claws’ Cutie Karrueche Confirms Her Return…
 16 hours ago
03.22.19
Baby Bump Watch: Porsha Williams Preps To Deliver…
 17 hours ago
03.22.19
“MAGA Bomber” Terrorist Tearfully Pleads Guilty In Federal…
 20 hours ago
03.22.19
12 items
Blessings: Fine Celebrity Christian Men That Have Spoken…
 20 hours ago
03.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close