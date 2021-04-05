Twitter Reactions: Paul Pierce Reportedly Fired From ESPN was originally published on cassiuslife.com
1.
Paul Pierce’s response to being fired makes it even better. pic.twitter.com/EHeQVFnDtc— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 5, 2021
2.
Paul Pierce really threw it all away for 315 live viewers 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ICVmauWnPn— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 5, 2021
3.
this how espn wanted Paul Pierce to be in that live pic.twitter.com/jjYW92k1Ct— ball fade (@ballfade_) April 5, 2021
4.
ESPN to Paul Pierce on his day off pic.twitter.com/hk6j7ggQHh— DC (@DylansRawTake) April 5, 2021
5.
Paul Pierce updating his LinkedIn and Indeed profiles pic.twitter.com/gfHjpudm1g— C.J. Toledano (@CJToledano) April 5, 2021
6.
LIVE YOUR LIFE,— Jordan Belfort (@wolfofwallst) April 5, 2021
MAKE MISTAKES,
COMEBACK,
and
SUPPORT THE LOCAL ARTS.
Come work for me Paul Pierce.
7.
The Miami Heat, unlike Paul Pierce, will be working in the playoffs— Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) April 5, 2021
8.
Paul pierce trying to get into the ESPN HQ tomorrow pic.twitter.com/P7GJ1ufFTa— BMoneyy🚀🏀 (@BMoneyy26) April 5, 2021
9.
Paul Pierce on his IG live pic.twitter.com/U389JfiPIW— Matt in AQ (@mattinaq) April 3, 2021
10.
Rachel Nichols when Paul Pierce pulls up to work on Monday pic.twitter.com/xhVCzhKnvD— Paul Pierce’s PR Manager (@SikuLaFlame) April 3, 2021
11.
Never forget this fan wanted NOTHING to do with Paul Pierce’s headband. 💀— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 5, 2021
pic.twitter.com/wp7Hcd5oHv
12.
When Paul Pierce found out Monica wasn’t coming 😭🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/M5lzhpxKEc— Von Cheadle (@IJustJosh) April 3, 2021
13.
“hey Paul, ESPN is calling”— sage 🤝 (@sageBiTT) April 3, 2021
Paul Pierce: pic.twitter.com/O2SouVOizk