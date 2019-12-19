That ‘Tenet’ Trailer Proves (Again) That John David Washington Is Fine AF

When I woke up this morning, I saw that John David Washington was trending on Twitter and I got scared.

Did something happen to him? Did he get caught up in some mess, like dating a married woman? Did he say something so outrageous that we now gotta cancel him?

Thankfully, it was none of the above. Instead, the 35-year-old actor, and son to Denzel and Paulette Washington, had Black folks hyped because the trailer to his upcoming film, Tenet, dropped.

In Christopher Nolan’s anticipated thriller, Washington plays a government agent trained to stop the next World War III. Robert Pattinson, Martin Donovan, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Elizabeth Debicki, Clémence Poésy and Himesh Patel also appear in the film hits theaters July 2020.

“You chose to die instead of giving up your call ways,” Donovan’s character tells Washington’s. “You passed the test, not everybody does. Welcome to the afterlife.”

As Washington becomes entrenched is this international plot, he stresses that he needs to know what the exact threat is, asking, “Nuclear holocaust?”

Poesy’s character replies, “No. Something worse.”

Welp!

Take a look:

Obviously, I love to see Washington following in his father’s footsteps not only as a lead actor but in the genre of blockbuster action films. But REALLY LOVE seeing him with all those muscles and all that melanin on-screen. It reminded me of how fine he is.

Like he’s fine AF, y’all.

I'm converting to a John David Washington stan account. pic.twitter.com/23vo42rOJt — Sal 🦂 (@SSSMCDLOOVE) December 19, 2019

Granted, I wasn’t alone in my thirst:

John David Washington is trending and I… pic.twitter.com/bwMeccDTcL — the niggalorian. (@TheAiguStays) December 19, 2019

John David Washington is only 16 years older than me SO there's a hypothetical chance that I'll direct him in a movie, we'll fall in love, and then I'll marry into the Washington family… — Camryn Garrett (@dancingofpens) December 18, 2019

I hope John David Washington is having a good day — Your OG 🐩 (@LRNROSE) December 19, 2019

Sometimes I sit and wonder why John David Washington is so fine and then I remember who his parents are and I'm like… pic.twitter.com/wf2f11I25N — ~*~Mila Be Me~*~ (@queenjamila_g) December 19, 2019

So to celebrate all that delicious chocolate, scroll these scrumptious pics of Washington just being fine. Thank me later.

