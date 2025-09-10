Listen Live
Entertainment

Streamer IShowSpeed Brings His 35-Day Tour Home to Cincinnati [VIDEOS]

Published on September 10, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Al Ahly FC v Inter Miami CF: Group A - FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Source: Megan Briggs / Getty

Cincinnati’s own Darren Jason Watkins Jr., better known to millions online as IShowSpeed, came back to the Queen City this week for a visit that was for the books.

Speed, who has been touring the U.S. on stream, spent nearly 12 hours recording his return home on YouTube Tuesday. The visit was for his family reunion, but also to get up with local fans, and run a hometown fundraiser.

RELATED: IShowSpeed: “The Best Looking Girl In Cincinnati Is Like A 5” [VIDEO]

His first stop? The house he grew up in.

“This is my hometown. I know I travel a lot, but this is where I grew up at. I grew up in Ohio, chat. Cincinnati, Ohio. This is where everything started,” he told viewers.

Related Stories

It wasn’t just about fun though, The 20 year old streamer was ultimately here to give back. Speed launched a fundraiser during his stream to support local organizations including Purcell Marian High School (his alma mater), West End Pride, Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Shriners Children’s Hospital, and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati. He was even seen giving a childhood friend $30,000.

RELATED: 20 Photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott

In true Nati fashion, he made sure to stop by the non-negotiables: shopping at BlaCkOWned, linking with Cincinnati artists Skylar Blatt, Skally, Cook Laflare, and NoSoda. He also recreated a viral photo with his all-grown-up childhood friends.

 

WATCH THE STREAM HERE:

With millions of followers and supporters watching around the world, Speed made it clear his heart is still in Cincinnati. Or as he put it himself: “Obviously, I have to show love to my hometown. That’s what I’m saying, for the young kids here. This is where I grew up.”

Keep scrolling to see IShowSpeed run through Cincinnati!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
WIZ MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $250 in Back 2 School Cash!

Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

Fanatics Super Bowl Party
20 Items
Entertainment

20 Photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott

broken glass on a black background, glass broken into many pieces, closeup
News

SUV Crashes Into Baru, Three Hospitalized [WATCH]

Reality TV

Love Island Winners Amaya and Bryan Unfollow Each Other: Is It Over?

Jerk Chicken Thighs
Food & Drink

Island Frydays is Making a Comeback

Wings
Food & Drink

Cincinnati Wing Week: $8 Deals Across the City

Cincinnati 85 South Show Winning Weekend
Contests

Win Tickets to the 85 South Comedy Tour!

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close