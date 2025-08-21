Listen Live
News

‘South Park’ Spoofs Trump’s D.C. Takeover, MAGA Faithful Reacts

Published on August 21, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

South Park Sickofancy

Now in its 27th season, South Park, the adult animated series that takes shots at pop culture and public figures, has managed to annoy the MAGA faithful once more. In a new episode mocking President Donald Trump’s D.C. law enforcement takeover, many MAGA supporters are expressing disdain with South Park’s jokes.

South Park didn’t pull any punches in taking digs at President Trump and his federal takeover of D.C.’s police department, citing widespread crime and violence that his side claims is ravaging the Nation’s Capital. Despite lowering instances of crime and a generally issue-free nightlife scene in D.C., Trump has seized the reins of law enforcement power and deployed National Guard troops, mostly from “red” states, to help aid the effort.

Related Stories

The episode features South Park character Towelie, who roams the streets of D.C. amid armed guardsmen and rolling tanks as if the city has become a burning war zone. The episode also lampoons the so-called “tech bros” who have found new relevance and footing under the new administration. Trump also takes a dig, adding to what the show’s creator started the season off with by suggesting the president and Satan are lovers.

MAGA and conservative-leaning figures on social media are less than impressed with South Park‘s latest season, framing the series as on its way out of the mainstream.

On X, we’ve gathered reactions to the show’s latest D.C.-centered episode below.

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube

‘South Park’ Spoofs Trump’s D.C. Takeover, MAGA Faithful Reacts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

2024 Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G
Entertainment

2025 Cincinnati Music Festival Lineup Announced

Music

Kierra Sheard Reflects on Life, Musical Collaboration and More

Wings
Food & Drink

Cincinnati Wing Week: $8 Deals Across the City

Fanatics Super Bowl Party
20 Items
Entertainment

20 Photos of Ja’Marr Chase’s GF Deja Nicole Hiott

Music

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 12
News

Cincinnati Open Intern Dies After Cart Accident

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close