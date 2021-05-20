LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Let me first say that theis my favorite wrestler ever. The very first wrestling pay-per-view I saw was Wrestlemania IV where I would see The Macho Man win his very first WWF (now WWE) World Heavyweight Title by defeating the. While the Macho Man would come down the ring with the very beautiful(Rest In Peace Liz) to the very elegant “Pomp and Circumstance,” he would live by his last name Savage by destroying some of his opponents, sometimes in a wild manner.

He was just as savage outside of the ring with some of Wrestling’s craziest promos. With his raspy voice and over-the-top demeanor, you never knew which Macho Man you were gonna get. Whether he was a Face or Heel (good or bad guy), Savage always kept you at the edge of your set. And when you saw him come off the top rope with the most beautiful elbow drop you will ever see, you knew the match was coming to an end.

On May 20th, 2011, the sports world lost one of its most enigmatic figures when Savage passed away after suffering a sudden heart attack while driving with his wife in Florida. While Savage is gone, his spirit and his amazing career will live on the WWE Network on NBC’s Peacock streaming platform, various viral videos, and as one of the most imitated wrestlers of all time.

Let’s take a look back by checking out some of the most savage moments in the career of the Macho Man.

Rate, Like, Subscribe and Download to the First Black Champ Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Play

RELATED: 5 Ways We Want Snoop Dogg To Light Up ‘Monday Night Raw’

RELATED: The Shirtless Evolution Of The Rock: From WWF Cutie To Superstar

#RIPMachoMan: 5 Savage Moments From The Macho Man Randy Savage was originally published on wtlcfm.com