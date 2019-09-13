CLOSE
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa [PHOTOS]

Posted September 13, 2019

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa

Source: Mike Simons / Tulsa World


On Friday, September 13, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show broadcasted live from The Gathering Place in Tulsa, Oklahoma to celebrate the park’s one-year anniversary.

See photos by Mike Simons below and read TulsaWorld.com‘s exclusive coverage of the live broadcast here.

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa Source:R1 Digital

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa live broadcast

2. Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa Source:R1 Digital

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa live broadcast

3. Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa Source:R1 Digital

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa live broadcast

4. Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa Source:R1 Digital

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa live broadcast

5. Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa Source:R1 Digital

Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The Gathering Place In Tulsa live broadcast

Latest
Usher Sexual Assault Accuser Drops Lawsuit
 1 day ago
09.13.19
15 items
Fans Believe Rihanna Is Pregnant & Are Completely…
 1 day ago
09.13.19
14 items
Ashanti Thee Stallion Outfit Had Thirst Trap Twitter…
 1 day ago
09.13.19
The Struggle Continues: R. Kelly Hit With Arrest…
 1 day ago
09.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close