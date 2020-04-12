As many of us know, today is Easter, the glorious day that Jesus rose from the dead.

PRAISE!

Because this is a day that sadly because of the coronavirus crisis people will have to worship at home with their families, or even alone, we wanted to share some goodness, something that makes us at HelloBeautiful feel warm and fuzzy inside.

The Obamas.

But most specifically, them at Easter. During those 8 years, the first Black First Family made this glorious holy day such an amazing and day. From their annual Easter Egg roll to going to church to leading a prayer breakfast, there was always so much joy, great fashion (thanks Michelle) and a feeling of kindness and positivity. Something the family that currently occupies the White House just isn’t capable of giving.

So to celebrate them and to reminisce about when the world felt a little better and more kind, here are 30 of our favorite Easter pics of Barack, Michelle, Sasha, Malia and dem dogs, living their best life, spreading joy and reminding us what this holiday means.

Enjoy!

Remember When The Obamas Were In The White House On Easter? Yeah, We Do Too. was originally published on hellobeautiful.com