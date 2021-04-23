Red Carpet Rundown: The Melanin Overfloweth At Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Every year, Essence celebrates the actresses, artists and social justice activists with their Black Women In Hollywood event. The invite-only event, which takes place during award season, is one of the hottest tickets in town. With the pandemic forcing this year’s ceremony to be virtual, it won’t put a stop the fashion-forward honors event. For the first time, the 14th annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards will air on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 7PM-10PM EST on and

Hosted by Laverne Cox, the 2021 event theme, “Mastering Our Stories,” “will focus on the resiliency of Black women in Hollywood through the years—including during the unprecedented pandemic,” Essence.com reports.

Among the honorees are Zendaya, Whoopi Goldberg, Cynthia Erivo, Michaela Coel and Andra Day. “Every year, we start our planning for ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood with one important question: What stories amplified Black women’s experiences?” said Cori Murray, Essence Deputy Editor on Essence.com. “This year’s honorees and their individual projects have helped reframe and expand the narrative of Black women’s joy, pain, challenges and triumphs on screen that have allowed so many of us to see pieces of our own lives within. With the added layer of the pandemic, these master storytellers have kept us sane and more importantly, seen.”

In addition to the rousing speeches that come out of the event, it’s always a fashion moment! Keep scrolling to see who wore what.

