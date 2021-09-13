HomeSo Beautiful

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best & Worst Looks From The 2021 Met Gala

Posted September 13, 2021

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

The 2021 Met Gala is well underway and the stars did not come to play! Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan New York, this year’s Met Gala theme is American Fashion – more specifically, a celebration of America: A Lexicon Of Fashion and all the ways America has contributed to the fashion industry throughout the years.

The annual event brings out the best of the best every year, with many of our favorite beauties putting their best foot forward for fashion’s biggest night.

From Lil Nas X’s three outfit changes, to Chloe X Halle’s stunning jaw dropping ensembles and every high fashion look in between, here are some of our favorite Met Gala looks!

 

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best & Worst Looks From The 2021 Met Gala  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer Source:Getty

Keke Palmer looked stunning in her backless, long sleeved black, sequined gown. The fresh off the runway look was designed by Sergio Hudson and fit the actress like a glove. She wore her hair in a long afro that was parted over to one side. She paired the look with dangling earrings and wore dramatic eye makeup to bring the aesthetic to life. 

2. Amanda Gorman

Amanda Gorman Source:Getty

Amanda Gorman looked beautiful in a royal blue, strapless gown. The young poet wore her hair in a long braid which she left draped over one shoulder. She paired the look with a square blue bag and wore strappy blue sandals to match the dress. 

3. Saweetie

Saweetie Source:Getty

Saweetie left little to the imagination in revealing Christian Cowan cut out gown. The pink gown featured a thigh high split that showed off her toned legs and fit bod. She wore her platinum blonde locs in a short, slicked down bob and paired the look with sparkling earrings. 

4. Saweetie

Saweetie Source:Getty

Here’s another look of the back of Saweetie’s Christian Cowan dress, which featured a long trail that drapped across the stairs. 

5. Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka Source:Getty

Naomi Osaka looked vibrant in a colorful in a custom Louis Vuitton dress. She wore her hair half braided, half slicked out to the sides and made a huge splash at the night’s event. 

6. Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X Source:Getty

Lil Nas X’s first look was a beaded, high-collared golden cape that featured a long, sweeping train.

7. Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X Source:Getty

Lil Nas X’s second look made a statement in a full gold plated Versace suit of armor that channeled the likes of the modern day C-3po from the “Star Wars” films. 

8. Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X Source:Getty

For Lil Nas X’s third and final look of the evening, the rapper took off his heavy-metal suit of armor to reveal a golden sparkly catsuit.

9. Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi Source:Getty

Yara Shahidi arrived at the annual event wearing in a custom strapless Christian Dior gown that featured intricate beading, a thin belt and a long, sheer train. She accompanies her look with elbow-length gloves a braided cap and completed the look with a diamond choker.

 

10. Serena Williams

Serena Williams Source:Getty

Serena Williams attended the annual event accompanied by her husband Alexis Ohanian. The tennis star stunned onlookers in a full on Gucci ensemble, donning a huge pink striped feather cape coat with a  skintight, silver lace jumpsuit underneath. She rocked a pair of peep-toe silver pumps on her feet and massive diamond chandelier earrings to complete the look. 

11. Storm Reid

Storm Reid Source:Getty

Storm Reid looked pretty in pink in a custom Prada outfit. All eyes were on her new hair style, however, as the actress debuted  a feathery blond pixie cut and channeled the likes of Etta James on the red carpet. 

12. Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson Source:Getty

Jennifer Hudson wowed onlookers wearing an all red, AZ Factory dress that hugged her frame and puffed out at the ankles. She paired the look with a matching cape jacket that featured a long train that draped along the steps behind her. 

13. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Source:Getty

Megan Thee Stallion looked stunning in a  a jaw-dropping, cream ensemble by Coach. 

14. Mj Rodriguez

Mj Rodriguez Source:Getty

Mj Rodriguez looked dazzling in a Thom Browne look that featured a button-down, draped, pleated design that was complete with a balloon-sleeved white top. 

15. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross looked gorgeous in a a navy, silk, wrap gown. She wore a blunt bob and served face (and body) as she strutted down the red carpet.

16. Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson Source:Getty

Taraji P. Henson looked sexy in a black and silver Moschino ensemble. She paired the look with a square black purse and wore her hair in a mini afro and served face as she posed for the cameras on the carpet. 

17. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty

Cynthia Erivo looked stunning in all an all-white, two piece look with dazzling nails that made us all swoon. 

18. Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige Source:Getty

Mary J. Blige looked gorgeous in a sparkly gold dress that showed off her killer curves and toned legs. 

19. Ciara

Ciara Source:Getty

Ciara looked beautiful in a green, cut out, long sleeved Dundas dress. She wore her hair in a low ponytail that draped past her waists and graced the top of her thighs. 

20. Chloe X Halle

Chloe X Halle Source:Getty

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey served face and body as they walked hand in hand into the annual event. Chloe wore a gorgeous white, flowing gown with a thigh high split and Halle opted for a short, pink fringe dress that showed off her toned legs. Both girls wore Rodarte and wore their hair in high pony tails that showed off their beautiful faces. 

21. Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor Source:Getty

Teyana Taylor dazzled onlookers in a barely-there gown from Prabal Gurung. The gown features a long train that trailed behind the superstar as she floated through the event. 

22. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Source:Getty

Jennifer Lopez hit the Gala in a Wild West inspired Ralph Lauren ensemble that featured various shades of brown palette, a wide-brimmed hat and feathers-fur-and-fringe to top off the theme. 

Latest
15 items

Anti-Vaxxer Vibes: Nicki Minaj Shoots Down COVID-19 Vaccines,…

 1 day ago
09.14.21

LONR’s New Single ‘Read My Mind’ Featuring Yung…

 1 day ago
09.14.21

Conor McGregor Calls Machine Gun Kelly A “Vanilla…

 1 day ago
09.14.21
9 items

9 Men Who Represent Why ‘National Bald Is…

 1 day ago
09.14.21
Photos
Close