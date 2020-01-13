RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Sky High Buns, Long AF Braids, And More Hairstyles We Love From The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards

The Critics’ Choice Awards is always one to watch for the season. The reason being is that winners of this award show are often indicators of the upcoming Academy Award nomination picks. It’s award season, which means almost every week there is another award show, gala, or event and our Black and Brown celebs are stepping up the style factor on the red carpet so they can hit every best dressed list. The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards brought out sky high buns, braids that go beyond the butt, and more! This is a great time to get some hair inspiration for your next birthday look, important date night, or wedding guest moment. Beauties, which looks are your favorite? Sound off in the comment section!

