Brands are doing more and more to differentiate themselves in the market place and introduce their brand to a more diverse audience. Revolve has done a great job at this, hosting extravagant Influencer and celebrity trips as well as with their 2019 REVOLVE Awards. The 3rd annual event brought together special celebrity and VIP guests including Kehlani, Draya Michele, Jasmine Sanders, Jasmine Tookes, and more for an evening of celebration and fun. Kehlani was honored with the Supershe of the Year Award while Winnie Harlow was honored with the Trailblazer of the Year.
Revolve was founded in 2003 by co-CEO’s Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. It’s great to see how the brand has grown. Keep clicking to see our favorite looks from the red carpet!
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Our Favorite Celebs, Models, And Instagram Girls Were Front And Center At The 2019 Revolve Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. KEHLANISource:Getty
Kehlani looked gorgeous with a soft glam makeup.
2. KEHLANISource:Getty
Kehlani won the Supershe of the Year Award 2019 and wore a Michael Costello Tiana Dress.
3. WINNIE HARLOWSource:Getty
Winnie Harlow was all smiles on the red carpet. Her makeup was perfect.
4. WINNIE HARLOWSource:Getty
Winnie Harlow in Michael Costello x REVOLVE Hollie Mini Dress.
5. JASMINE TOOKESSource:Getty
Jasmine Tookes served a braided top knot and a bold red lip.
6. JASMINE TOOKESSource:Getty
Model Jasmine Tookes in this little red dress.
7. DRAYA MICHELESource:Getty
Draya Michele gave us a soft glam that complimented her silver dress perfectly.
8. DRAYA MICHELESource:Getty
Draya Michele in a silver ruched gown with a mid slit.
9. JASMINE SANDERSSource:Getty
Model Jasmine Sanders serves a messy top bun.
10. JASMINE SANDERSSource:Getty
Jasmine Sanders is serving in this electric blue mini dress.