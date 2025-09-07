Red Carpet Gallery: Ciara, GloRilla & Lenny Kravitz Deliver Iconic Fashion At The 2025 MTV VMAs

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards are live tonight at 8 PM, serving not only the biggest honors in music across genres but also the fiercest fashion moments of the year. The VMAs red (or pink) carpet has always been a space for artists to push boundaries. Year after year, our favs blur lines between couture and streetwear, reminding us that music and style go hand in hand.

Enter 2025’s fashion parade.

Celebrities arrived clearly having fun with their looks and set the tone for a show full of bold performances and iconic tributes. We’re especially excited to see host LL Cool J (who arrived with his beautiful wife, Simone Smith), Mariah Carey, and the legendary Busta Rhymes receive MTV’s first-ever Rock the Bells award in honor of his contributions to rap and hip-hop.

But first – the red carpet moments.

Lenny Kravitz Arrives On The VMA Carpet As The Forever, Sexy Rockstar He Is

When it comes to red carpet swagger, Lenny Kravitz is a man who can do no wrong. Somehow, he never ages. His body always looks TF good, and every time he steps in front of a camera, it’s a moment. Tonight, he turned a simple plaid suit into a moment of pure rockstar energy, leaving the shirt at home but keeping the confidence on high.

Love 101.1 The Wiz? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

He wore the look with his signature locs flowing, layered gold chains draped across his chest, and oversized black sunglasses that made the whole fit feel effortlessly cool. Lenny doesn’t just walk carpets; he owns them.

GloRilla’s VMA Red Carpet Look is Boss Energy Meets Playful Femininity

GloRilla’s pink carpet arrival made the fashion girlies gag. The Memphis rapper served playfulness with sass and tailored suiting – and it was a moment. Big Glo wore an eye-catching plaid look in purple, green, and blue – an ensemble made up of a fitted bodysuit, matching tie, and an oversized blazer that gave the outfit a sharp edge.

But it was her styling that elevated the Helen Anthony look: white, frilly socks peeking out from sleek black Mary Jane heels, a small, hot-pink clutch that popped against the plaid, and long, glossy curls cascading over one shoulder. Her makeup was soft and natural, bringing balance to the structured outfit. She looked young, fun, and fresh – but very much boss babe.

10 out of 10, Glo!

Ciara Oozes Sporty Chic With Avant-Garde Flair

Ciara is another star who turned heads the moment she hit the pink carpet. She stepped out in a dramatic oversized crimson sweatshirt-style top paired with a coordinating mini skirt from Schiaparelli. The look was sporty yet avant-garde, bold yet playful. Her ensemble also showed off those famously sculpted legs and curves.

The details also made the outfit shine: a draped sash trailing from her hip, voluminous sleeves that exaggerated the silhouette, and a striking zipper closure that gave it a futuristic touch. Ciara kept her hair slicked back into a sleek style so that the vivid red made the moment. Minimal jewelry and glowing, understated glam makeup let the boldness of the look stand on its own.

Red Carpet Gallery: Ciara, GloRilla & Lenny Kravitz Deliver Iconic Fashion At The 2025 MTV VMAs

Red Carpet Gallery: Ciara, GloRilla & Lenny Kravitz Deliver Iconic Fashion At The 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Doja Cat Source:Getty Doja leaned into playful glam in a pastel harlequin mini dress accented with sparkling trim. Yellow platform heels and a voluminous blonde hair amped up the drama. 2. Olandria Carthen Source:Getty Olandria Carthen made waves in a sheer red corset gown with a flowing train. Long gloves and bold red heels tied it all together. Dramatic, daring, and pure star power. 3. 2025 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Tyla attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,red carpet event,new york state,mtv video music awards,elmont,ubs arena – long island,tyla – south african singer 4. Latto Source:Getty Latto chose a metallic gown with sculptural draping that shimmered under the lights. Her strappy heels and long honey-blonde waves added goddess vibes. The gown is vintage Gianni Versace – talk about timeless. 5. Ayra Starr Source:Getty Ayra Starr hit the carpet in strappy black leather pants and a matching asymmetrical wrap top. Stacked bangles and a cropped pixie cut sharpened the look. The international crooner served the futuristic, edgy, and ready for the afterparty all at the same time. 6. Justine Skye Source:Getty Justine Skye turned heads in a silver metallic Dsquared2 gown with a daring hip-high slit. Paired with silver heels and bold curls, it was pure pin-up girl glamour. 7. Summer Walker Source:Getty Summer Walker served bold glam in a sculpted ivory corset paired with shimmering sequin capris trimmed with fringe. Her oversized aqua feather hat stole the spotlight, giving the look a playful edge. A glittery Simitri Maldives Petit mini bag, silver jewels, and jeweled heels pulled the daring ensemble together. 8. Shenseea Source:Getty Shenseea was a total golden goddess in a strapless corset mini dripping with metallic discs and sparkle. She kept it luxe with silver stilettos and just the right amount of diamond shine. Shenseea topped off her golden moment with a romantic curled updo we love.