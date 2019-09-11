The saga of star NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to be loaded with all the struggle. The current New England Patriots player has been charged with sexual assault and rape by a former trainer, who has filed a lawsuit against him.

Reports TMZ:

The woman behind the lawsuit, who identifies herself as Britney Taylor, says she was hired by Brown as a personal trainer. Taylor claims the first incident happened in June 2017 during a training session when “Brown exposed himself and kissed [her] without her consent.”

Taylor then describes a second alleged incident … “Later that month, Brown, while positioned behind her, began masturbating near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back.”

Taylor claims the first incident occurred at Brown’s home in Pittsburgh and the second incident occurred at Brown’s home in Florida.

According to the lawsuit, filed in federal court in Florida, Taylor claims Brown bragged about the incident to her in “profane and angry text messages.”

Several months later, the accuser claims Brown reached out to her to express contrition and “begged forgiveness.”

Brown issued a statement through his lawyer vehemently denying Taylor’s claims. He contends their sexual relationship was consensual.

The New England Patriots also issued a statement basically saying they are aware of the civil lawsuit, and the NFL is investigating.

The Patriots released a statement on the sexual assault accusations against Antonio Brown pic.twitter.com/JSEYTMEDRm — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 11, 2019

You’re innocent until proven guilty, but he drama surrounding AB is getting out of control.

Reportedly, Taylor is seeking compensation for “physical injuries, pain and suffering, humiliation, embarrassment, stress and anxiety, loss of self-esteem and self-confidence, and emotional pain and suffering.”

Peep the reactions below.

NFL’s Antonio Brown Accused Of Rape By Former Trainer, OJ Chimes In & Twitter Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com