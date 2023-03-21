Michael B. Jordan Vs. Jonathan Majors: Who Really Holds The Title Of Sexiest Man Alive?

Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan are lighting up Hollywood with their dynamic roles and gorgeous looks. Last year, Majors dominated the box office with his stellar role as Jesse Brown in the action-packed film Devotion. Michael B. Jordan also received praise for his riveting onscreen performance in award-worthy flicks like Without Remorse and A Journal For Jordan.
Now, both heartthrobs star alongside one another in Creed III, where fans will see the actors face off against one another in the ring. Shirtless, might we add. In the film, Jordan’s character Adonis steps into the boxing ring for a long-awaited fight with childhood friend turned enemy Damian Anderson, played by Majors.
The sexiness will surely be on one hundred thousand trillion as we watch both stars bare their brawny muscles and chiseled physique throughout the action-packed film.
But here’s the funny part. Off-camera, Majors, and Jordan are actually best friends. You’ll often see the two talented stars dapping each other up on the red carpet or giving one another a brotherly hug when they stumble into each other at Hollywood events.
Earlier this week, Majors attended the unveiling ceremony of Jordan’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The actor shared a few sweet words about the Black Panther star’s incredible work ethic and genuine personality. Majors compared Jordan’s road to success to that of Hercules, telling the crowd, according to Entertainment Tonight:
“Michael, to me, represents a mythical character. I don’t think it’s an act of luck or an act of chance that so many people see him as Adonis [and] that he was cast as Adonis. He has taken this story and pushed it forward… I don’t think that’s a coincidence.”
“In my time with Mike — I like to say I’m new to the party — I’ve seen him fight in many rounds in many things,” the Lovecraft Country actor continued. “Sometimes it’s his body giving out in the day of shooting and him looking at me in the eye and saying, ‘Let’s go, let’s continue.’ When it’s hot, we’re tired, his empathetic agility is being pushed to its Nth degree. He’s gotta deal with my crazy a**, everybody pulling on him, and I’m giving him hell in [the ring], but he’s dealing with it with a mythic effort, with a god-like integrity.”
Last year, Jordan attended the Devotion premiere in Los Angeles to support his buddy Majors.
While stopping along the red carpet to pose for the cameras, Majors bumped into Jordan and exchanged an adorable hug. The two handsome pals traded a few jabs at one another in between.
Both celebs looked hotter than ever in their custom suits, too. Majors, 33, wore an oversized black custom suit on the red carpet, while Jordan, 36, opted for a black Fendi suit with satin trimming on the sides.
So, we know without a doubt the level of talent that Majors and Jordan possess on screen, but when it comes to their scorching looks, who truly reigns supreme? Let’s look back at some of the stars’ hottest moments, and you be the judge.
1. Jonathan Majors sizzles on the cover of EBONYSource:Ebony Magazine
In February, Jonathan Majors sizzled on the cover of EBONY, donning a long pink feathered shawl and colorful denim pantaboots. The California native’s muscular physique was displayed throughout the entire Valentine’s Day photoshoot.
After the issue was released, some fans accused the media publication of “emasculating” Majors in the steamy photos, but the actor didn’t take the negativity commentary to heart.
During a red carpet interview for the Ant-Man premiere, Majors told the outlet that he was pleased with all of the positive and negative discourse about the photos in his cover story.
“It’s great. Beautiful blackness, art, culture, creativity — that’s what we’re about. And it’s always good to make a ruckus,” the star added. “When it’s a positive ruckus.”
It was a hot ruckus indeed.
2. Michael B. Jordan sends fans swooning with his Calvin Klein campaign
Calvin Klein recently tapped Jordan as the face of their new spring 2023 collection. The sizzling fashion campaign features the Creed III actor and director donning a tight pair of briefs in various colors.
Oiled down to perfection, Jordan’s big and bold muscles can be seen in each and every last photo in the shoot. Talk about HOT!
3. Jonathan Majors Shines At The NAACP Image AwardsSource:Getty
Majors looked like a snack on the red carpet at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards in February. The actor sported a dapper Black suit with a custom bow tie, showing off his handsome stature as he walked down the red carpet for photos. Hot and dapper? That sounds like one heck of a combination.
4. Michael B. Jordan lights up the cover of Rolling Stone
In mid-February, the Hollywood actor graced the cover of Rolling Stone for a feature story about his pivotal role in the Creed trilogy. Jordan, who stepped behind the camera to direct the third installment of the intense boxing film, left a smoldering trail in the photos featured in his cover story. In one pic from the shoot, the star went shirtless as he rocked a pair of high-waisted forest green leather pants and a white coat. The actor held a small statue of chiseled abs in his right hand, almost identical to his washboard abs. This one was a heater, for sure.
5. Michael B. Jordan doesn’t mind sharing his “Sexist Man Alive” tile with MajorsSource:Getty
During a recent interview on Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show, Michael B. Jordan said he would gladly let his bestie Jonathan Majors take the title of PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man Alive.” In fact, he hopes that the Devotion star is up next for the coveted title.
“I’m volunteering my man Jonathan Majors for the next Sexiest Man Alive. I think it’s got to be Jonathan,” Jordan, who earned the title in 2021, told host Sherri, according to PEOPLE.
When Shepherd asked if he could give Majors a few words of advice to land the big honor, Jordan said:
“I don’t think he needs any advice. I think he’s doing the best thing by staying off of social media. And just kind of focusing on the work. And if he needs me, he has a wingman right here.”
Support and brotherhood? Now, that’s truly hot. This one is too much of a close call for us. What do you think? Tell us down in the comment section. Who’s hotter, in your opinion?