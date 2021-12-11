HomeArts & Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion Set To Graduate From Texas Southern University, Everyone’s Celebrating

Megan Thee Stallion Yardrunners

Source: Nike / NIke


Megan Thee Stallion is graduating from Texas Southern University today (Dec. 11). Of course, her fans, and anyone who respect hard work and drive is celebrating along with her.

While being the hottest female rapper in the game, Meg has been earning her degree in health administration. It’s never a bad idea to have a fallback plan if the first career doesn’t pop off, or in her case, just to keep it tucked.

You know it’s real when Twitter even gets you a custom emoji, #MegabTheGraduate for the accomplishment.

Peep more excited reaction to Megan Thee Graduate’s accomplishment in the gallery.

Megan Thee Stallion Set To Graduate From Texas Southern University, Everyone's Celebrating

