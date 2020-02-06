Meek Mill Done Beefing With Nicki Minaj, Because Jeff Bezos Makes Billions

Meanwhile Jeff bezos & running up billions by the minute while us niggas just gone wild beefing all day lol … I see shit different now and I don’t really got the time Nomore — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 6, 2020

Meek Mill is done beefing with Nicki Minaj on social media today (Feb. 5). Thinking long term, the Philly rapper said he’s going to chill because while he’s tweeting, Jeff Bezos is stacking billions.

“Meanwhile Jeff bezos & running up billions by the minute while us niggas just gone wild beefing all day lol … I see shit different now and I don’t really got the time Nomore,” tweeted Meek around 8pm.

Can’t say we disagree on that logic. In case you missed it, earlier today Meek found himself in an intense, vitriolic war of tweets with his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj.

Minaj even implied and straight-up accused him of putting hands on women, which Meek adamantly denies.

For clarification I don’t hit women and I won’t let my interviews be filled with question about her or any situation to do with her when I come out to do press for my new album! No devils tricks — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

Meek did take the time to flip all the attention and announce he’s dropping a new single called “Believe,” featuring Justin Timberlake, though.

Meek x Jt 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JGnzBBoQLT — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

As for Nicki Minaj, her last salvo was the gulliest of slander.

You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on. — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

And also, she had new music in the cue, too.

Nicki on what to expect on #NM5 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BlALKGaIJj — Access Minaj 🦄 (@AccessMinaj) February 6, 2020

Of course, Twitter still chiming in, taking sides and adding its own jokes. So many jokes.

