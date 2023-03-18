Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell Confirm ‘Good Burger 2’ Is In The Works, Twitter Can’t Wait

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Kenan Thompson, who plays Dexter, and Kel Mitchell, who plays our favorite nitwit cashier Ed made the big announcement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday.

“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!” Thompson said. “Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud, and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal!”

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the plot for the film will “follow them as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a new group of employees. Phil Traill (The Middle, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Single Drunk Female) will direct the film, with Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert (All That and Good Burger) serving as writers and executive producers.”

“Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years,” Mitchell said. “It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed, and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids.”

Does This Mean We Could Also See A Kenan & Kel Reunion?

In September, Cassius Life’s Bernard “Beanz” Smalls spoke with Thompson ahead of him hosting The 2022 Emmy Awards. We asked him about the possibility of a Kenan & Kel reunion, and at the time, he seemed to be down for the idea.

“I mean, I think we living in a different age now. I think this is the age of grabbing beloved things and trying to bring them back. And a lot of the times, it’s just nice to see those people back in that grouping. Everybody, if they’re lucky enough, continues their careers and stuff like that. But when you have the cast of Martin and the ones that are still here are able to gather up, it just brings back… It sends you back to that moment in time that you fell in love with it in the first place, and I think it’s a nice thing to witness,” Thomspon told Cassius Life.

We can’t wait to see what they cook up for the sequel. See how Twitter’s reacting to the news below.

Photo: Archive Photos / Getty

Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell Confirm ‘Good Burger 2’ Is In The Works, Twitter Can’t Wait was originally published on cassiuslife.com