Kanye West Twitter Rant: “Everybody knows the movie Get Out is about me”

Posted 23 hours ago

Kanye West

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty


After a wild news cycle following his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina, Kayne West takes to Twitter with a sporadic spiral of tweets ranging from Shia ghosting him on a GAP photoshoot to a Drake exodus to Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner bringing a doctor to lock him up and the movie Get Out and more.

