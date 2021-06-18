Juneteenth Reading List: 10 Books To Learn More About Black Independence Day

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Although people are becoming increasingly aware of the annual Juneteenth holiday, there is still a good portion of the populace who are undoubtedly unfamiliar with the observation of Black Liberation Day.

The current racial reckoning enveloping the U.S. has pushed Juneteenth, which recognizes the official end of slavery in the United States, to unimaginable levels of relevance. That was especially true this week as President Joe Biden was set to sign legislation to make Juneteenth an official national holiday after both chambers of Congress each passed bills nearly unanimously.

And still, despite the momentum Juneteenth has enjoyed in recent years, culminating this week, most Americans know little to nothing about the holiday.

A new poll has hammered home that point and then some, underscoring the context in which Juneteenth has become a national holiday. Politicians prioritized making it a national holiday while the voters who put them in office aren’t exactly sure what it’s all about in the first place, the poll found.

The Gallup poll got really granular results, finding that just 28 percent of adults in the U.S. know “nothing at all” about Juneteenth. Thirty-four percent know “a little bit,” 25% know “some” and just 12% know “a lot.”

Perhaps even more notable is how the poll found that a relatively low number of Black adults (37%) know “a lot” about Juneteenth. Thirty-two percent of Black adults know “some,” 27% know “a little bit” and 4% know “nothing at all.” Black adults represented the biggest share of demographics polled who knew the most about Juneteenth.

Now that Juneteenth is actually a national holiday, something has got to give when it comes to Americans informing themselves about the annual commemoration.

And what better way to learn about something than to read about it?

Luckily for everybody, there is no shortage of books that have been written about Juneteenth, both recently and decades ago, and intended for a wide range of audiences, including children.

And with the current Republican-led wave of laws forbidding critical race theory to be taught in schools, depending on students to learn about Juneteenth from their teachers is an option that has been all but eliminated, making the availability of books written about Juneteenth that much more valuable — and necessary.

Are you among those who want to learn more about Juneteenth? If so, chances are that you are far from alone. Scroll down and keep reading to find 10 books about Juneteenth to learn more about the new national holiday also known as Black Liberation Day.

