Linsanity is getting smaller and smaller in the rearview. During an interview while in Taiwan, Jeremy Lin admitted that his NBA journey has been getting tougher and tougher, with the league showing little interest in the point guard’s talent during free agency.

In tears, and with a translator, Lin said, “I’ve given more of myself to God every single year. And ever year it gets harder.”

He added, “And in English there’s a saying that once you hit rock bottom the only way is up. My rock bottom just seems to be getting more and more rock bottom. So free agency has been tough cause I feel like, in some ways, the NBA has kind of given up on me.”

Lin did catch an NBA chip with the Toronto Raptors this year, although he barely got any burn during the playoffs. Nothing but respect for the man for showing his vulnerability during a tough time.

Even though he’s making millions playing ball (and has a Harvard degree to fall back on), his feelings are just as real as anyone else’s. Peep the reactions to Lin’s testimony—which include much “What about Carmelo Anthony?” commentary—below.

Jeremy Lin Says The NBA Has Given Up On Him, Twitter Says What About Melo? was originally published on hiphopwired.com