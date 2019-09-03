JAY-Z Gets Dragged For Comments He Made About Single Parent Households & Police

Folks are still on a mission to get JAY-Z out of here, and this might be the third strike. A clip from a social justice panel with Van Jones and massage parlor connoisseur, Bob Kraft, along with others has folks on the internet in an uproar once again.

In the clip from the January panel, Hov explained that growing up in a single-parent could have an “adverse feeling toward authority” leading to people to tell the police “f*ck you.”He added that those reactions could “cause people to lose lives.”

Jay Z wants us to believe:

•Black men disrespect police at a higher rate than white men

•Black men only die at the hands of police when they are "disrespectful"

•Disrespecting police is grounds for them to kill you These are not only all false but laughably so… https://t.co/D9ZBxqNQw6 — laya (like layer) (@layalovesya) September 2, 2019

Now, to be the fair, it’s just a clip of an entire panel and could be taken totally out of context. But it is totally understandable why some people are rolling their eyes at Jigga’s comments. This is the latest reason that people seem to be “ova Hova.” The 4:44 crafter has been under intense scrutiny since the announcement of his Roc Nation deal with the NFL that had Colin Kaepernick supporters sucking their teeth at JAY-Z.

Just recently we learned exactly what the fruit of the NFL x Roc Nation deal would be. It was revealed that fans could look forward to an Inspire Change apparel line and an NFL kickoff concert featuring artists represented by Hov’s company. Again, this could just be part of Jigga man’s plans, and we are willing to give JAY-Z the benefit of the doubt. Anyway, you can see the reactions to the clip in the gallery below. You can also share your thoughts with us in the comment section.

