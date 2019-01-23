Damn, Gina!

This is what Black Twitter had to say to “Jane The Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez who claimed she was “devastated” by being labelled as “anti-black” for a series of questionable comments, including eye-raising statements on equal pay claiming that Black women make more than Latinas.

(This may be true in the general workforce, but definitely not in Hollywood.)

Here's Gina Rodriguez crying because she's been rightfully called anti-black pic.twitter.com/6YcX4AO7jT — fiona apple bottom jeans (@danielleisback_) January 23, 2019

When asked about it on “Sway in the Morning” on SiriusXM the actress replied, “I never said actresses. I wasn’t speaking about my industry. I always find it difficult to talk about equal pay as a woman who makes a substantial amount of money…What I was saying, was that when we talk about equal pay, we have to talk about intersectionality because we all must rise,” a tearful Rodriguez expressed.

“And so the backlash was devastating to say the least because the black community was the only community I looked towards growing up.”

She added, “We didn’t have many Latino shows and the black community made me feel like I was seen. So to get anti-black is to say I’m anti-family.”

“If I have hurt you, I am sorry, and I will always be sorry,” she concluded. “You have to know, until you know my heart, there is no way we can live off clickbait.”

She then said her “dark skinned” father is Afro-Latino, yet….he looks like this:

“my dad is dark skinned” pic.twitter.com/nh9YfUvuTp — minjoon is Real i saw them at dennys (@hobismujer) January 23, 2019

Girl.

Maybe in her head, she isn’t problematic, but Black Twitter had receipts and words for the actress and her “fake tears.”

Huh? Gina Rodriguez Says She Isn’t Anti-Black, Her Dad Has ‘Dark Skin’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com