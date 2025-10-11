Listen Live
News

Hip-Hop Wired’s Artists You Gotta Listen To In October

Published on October 11, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hip-Hop Wired’s Artists You Gotta Listen To In October

Source: @lihtz_sluglife, @themonaleo, @plutonotdabratt, @lareezymusic / IG

Hip-Hop Wired is back with another list of artists that need to be in your rotation in October.

Now that summer is over, the weather is starting to get cold, so we got some heat for you. Let’s start by going to New Orleans, La Reezy. This is one of the most promising artists on this month’s list. If you’re not hip to La Reezy’s music, right now is the time. Kendrick Lamar (yes, you read correctly) showed him some major love after his concert this year in New York, saying, “ay boy I be seeing yo stuff, you hard, you representing new orleans good, keep it up”.

The rising star dropped 6 6-piece EP titled “LAREEZYANA SHAKEDOWN” – a must listen.

H-Town reppin’, Monaleo has been on FIRE. After the success of “Puttin Ya Dine”, her freestyle on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon, she’s far from finished. Dropping a new song titled “Sexy Soulaan”. Fresh off her viral wedding with her husband/rapper, Stunna 4 Vegas, the people are talking, and you would be crazy not to tap in.

Related Stories

Philly’s swiss army knife, Lihtz, premieres his newest song, “Savage Ways,” on Hip-Hop Wired. Don’t let the sheisty mask fool you, Lihtz has a balance of hard-hitting lyrics and some anthems for the ladies. Before this release, he dropped “Crash Out,” which was the anthem for anyone who was in (or getting out of a toxic relationship.)

Check out the full list of artists you gotta listen to in October. You’re welcome in advance.

Hip-Hop Wired’s Artists You Gotta Listen To In October  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Pluto dropped her debut album, “PLUTO WORLD”

2. La Reezy new project, “LAREEZYANA SHAKEDOWN” is out now

3. Kyle Richh FINALLY gives his fans, “Buckets”

4. Usher’s protégé, JayDon drops his debut mixtape, “Me My Songs & I”

5. Monaleo keeps the momentum going with, “Sexy Soulaan”

6. Lihtz Premieres New Song, “Savage Ways” On Hip-Hop Wired

7. OsamaSon drops a new project, “Psykotic”

8. Kre8 – “I THINK THEY FORGOT”

9. J.I The Prince Of NY ends September with a new project, “Septembers Finest”

10. West Coast link up, Karri x Kehlani

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
Entertainment

The Lo’Down: Cardi B’s Record-Breaking Moves, LeBron vs. Drake Drama

Entertainment

The Lo’ Down: Jimmy Kimmel’s Return & Young Thug vs. YFN Lucci Drama

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

25 Items
Music

Jermaine Dupri Crowned Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Producer of the 21st Century

20 Items
News

The 20 Deadliest Cities in Ohio, Ranked

Pop Culture

Jimalita Tillman Opens Up on $20M Lawsuit in Morning Hustle Exclusive

Entertainment

Phil Thornton’s Journey: Biggie, Luther, and Beyond

Movies

Drill, Dreams, and Damaged Thoughts: Bay Swag Speaks Out

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close