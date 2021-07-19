HHW Gaming: DJ Khaled Hilarousy Mistakes Xbox Series S For A Speaker, Gamers Are A Bit Upset

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

To promote his new film and current box office hit Space Jam: A New Legacy, LeBron James teamed up with Xbox and Nike for a very dope promotional kit that journalists such as our own resident gamer Bernard Beanz Smalls and, of course, his famous friends have been receiving leading up to and after the film’s release.

The kit in question sticks with the basketball theme of the Bron’s Space Jam movie by coming in a miniature but reasonably sized locker that is stocked with a James’ Tune Squad jersey, a pair of Space Jam-themed LeBron 18 lows, Xbox Controller, a 12-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass and a very limited Xbox Series S that features Bugs Bunny and the Space Jam: A New Legacy logo.

Like everyone who received their kits, Khaled took to Instagram to share what he just got from King James. What has the internet reacting to is the fact that the DJ/producer is more interested in the sneakers than the real prize, the Xbox Series S and controller, which till this is still hard to get. In the video, Khaled makes it clear that video games are not his thing and mistakes the console for a speaker and says he’s going to put it in his huge sneaker closet with the rest of his kicks.

Now we can’t front. When Xbox first revealed the console, everyone was calling it a speaker because of the large vent on the top, so we totally understand Khaled calling it as such. But, that is not stopping some gamers from feeling a type of way about someone who doesn’t play video games getting a limited-edition Xbox Series S and controller.

Now to be fair to Xbox, the company has been doing an amazing job to ensure that actual gamers and journalists, specifically Black and Brown ones, have been in the loop when it comes to all things Xbox Series X and Series S. DJ Khaled personally getting a console could have been a move by Bron’s company SpringHill Co. and not Xbox. Also, Khaled partnered with James and Maverick Carter for his podcast, The First One.

Still, we totally get the frustration, cause yeah, it is a head-scratching moment to see someone get something they probably won’t even use.

Maybe Ashad will use it. Who knows.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

