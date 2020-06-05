Here Are The Changes Already Made Due To The George Floyd Protests

What type of impact has the protests actually had in America?
2020 will officially go down as one of the longest chapters in history books. The coronavirus pandemic had us in the first half, but the Black Lives Matter movement has definitely started a present-day revolution.
Due to the excessive display of black lives lost on social media, people all over the world have come together to protest for the rights of African-Americans. The recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor have caught national attention and have already started to spark changes around the country.
Nationally, we’ve seen the Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison increase the charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd-degree murder. The other three officers that were on site on the death of George Floyd have been charged with 2nd-degree murder. Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made headlines with the immediate firing & charges brought against six police officers in Atlanta as well. But what else has changed in law enforcement or for the black community?
Though your timelines may be filled with negative moments, here are some actual results legally and culturally that the protests have already brought about nationwide.
1. Los Angeles, California: City Officials Cutting $100-$150 Million From LAPD Budget, Funds To Be Reinvested In Communities Of Color
“Excuse me, but 150 million from a 3 Billion dollar budget!? Cut their budgets further!” said one Twitter user.
2. Philadelphia statue of Frank Rizzo that stood in front of the Municipal Service Building has been removed.
After years of debate, the Mayor finally decided to remove the statue of the mayor who “was known for using abusive tactics to groups such as the Black Panthers. Making them strip naked and also abusing homosexuals.”
3. The Statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee Will Be Removed
You see, in Virginia, we no longer preach a false version of history. One that pretends the Civil War was about ‘state rights’ and not the evils of slavery,’ says Governor Northam.
4. The 6 Atlanta Police Officers Who Used Excessive Force Arrested
Arrests this quickly rarely happen. 6 Atlanta police officers who used excessive force on students—when pulling them out of the car
5. UNITY: All 50 States Protest For Justice
This generation is demanding change in all 50 states.
6. Progress – Portland Discontinues Armed Police Presence
7. After Nationwide Outcry, The Charges Were Upgraded & The 3 Others Arrested
Don’t think the nationwide pressure didn’t influence this. Details: George Floyd’s Killer Cop Has Murder Charge Upgraded As Other Officers Face More Charges
8. Minnesota Terminates Contract With Police Dept.
9. The Demand To End ‘No Knock Warrants’ In Louisville, KY After The Murder Of Breonna Taylor
RELATED: SayHerName: Breonna Taylor Killed While Sleeping After Police Open Fire During Raid At The Wrong House
10. Councilwoman Ella Jones made history when she was elected as the first Black mayor of Ferguson, Missouri.
In 2014, only one Black council member took a seat in Ferguson. Today, there are four out of six, although Jones will be transitioning soon to the mayor’s seat. Change can happen through voting.
“Ferguson reached worldwide attention in 2014 when 18-year-old Michael Brown was shot and killed by Officer Darren Wilson, sparking worldwide protest similar to what we’re witnessing today.”
11. Sweeping Changes Across The State of IowaSource:Getty
According to KCCI.com,
- Felons’ rights to vote: On Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she signed an amendment to the Iowa constitution that would allow a felon to vote after they have served their time and paid restitution. Some protesters said this is not enough though.
- Polk County curfew: On Thursday, Cownie, Reynolds and Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert requested the Polk County Board of Supervisors to lift the curfew. This was passed, as chairman Matt McCoy said protesters had been gathering peacefully for the last two nights.
- Change policies for the police department: A group of lawmakers gathered outside the Statehouse Thursday to announce new legislation that’s targeted toward the relationship between law enforcement and residents. The “Plan for A More Perfect Union” would allow the attorney general to investigate police misconduct, ban police chokeholds, and make it illegal for police departments to rehire officers who were fired for misconduct.
- Release protesters arrested: During a protest on Thursday night, organizers announced that all protesters arrested had been released from the Polk County Jail, however KCCI has not confirmed this.
12. Colorado police accountability bill passes first hurdleSource:Getty
A bill aimed at putting a stop to police brutality in Colorado passed out of a Senate committee Thursday evening. The bill, sponsored by all of Colorado’s Democratic lawmakers, brought out family members of victims killed by police, civil rights attorneys, law enforcement and district attorneys.” according to Denver Post.
13. Louisville Police Are Now Required To Wear Body Cameras After Breonna Taylor ShootingSource:Getty
#SAYHERNAME: Members of Louisville’s Metro Police Department will be required to wear body cameras after the death of Breonna Taylor, a decorated EMT, who was fatally shot by police while she slept in her apartment on March 13.
14. A 176-Year-Old Slave Auction Block Has Been Removed From Fredericksburg, Virgina
“As the only minority on City Council, I felt the weight of the world on my shoulders,” Councilor Charlie Frye said. “The people of the City never walked away from the table, never stopped talking to each other. This was huge – and it felt great because I came from ancestors who were never heard.” via wjla.com.
15. Alabama City Removes Confederate StatueSource:Getty
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s port city removed a statue of a Confederate naval officer early Friday after days of protests over the police killing of George Floyd, with the mayor saying the monument was a “potential distraction” to focusing on the city’s future.