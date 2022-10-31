Happy Halloween: 8 Spooky Nail Designs We Love

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Halloween night has finally arrived…even though most of ya’ll been celebrating all month long, and now trying to figure out how to pay rent after spending money on countless costumes.

Don’t worry no judgement here- we’ve seen some really great costumes this year, but we want to see you save some money too! Seeing creatives create from scratch is really exciting and can be more cost affective too. October is the perfect time to let your nail tech get creative with a fire set of spooky nails.

That’s why we’ve decided to show love to to the nail techs who get us right every year and complete the look! We are giving the girls a compiled a list of our favorite halloween themed nail designs we love. These nails will be sure to set off any halloween party.

