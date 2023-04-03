Happy Birthday! Revisit Some of Eddie Murphy’s Iconic Work

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

From Saturday Night Live and his classic stand-up specials to his reign as one of Hollywood’s heavy hitters,remains a force to be reckoned with. Today, the legendary comedian/actor/singer is celebrating his 62nd birthday!

The icon has already left us with several classics that are a part of the American lexicon of film and TV, bringing us such favorites as Beverly Hills Cop, Eddie Murphy: Raw, Harlem Nights, Coming To America, and more! Revisit some of his great work below!

*Note: Clips contain explicit language*

