I’m not sure I’ve met anyone who hasn’t been hypnotized by Erykah Badu’s alluring personality. She stepped on the scene 26 years ago with a neo soul vibe that captivated black folks and she’s had us hooked ever since. Although Badu hasn’t released an album in recent years, she’s kept us under her spell with her eccentric style, hilarious sense of humor, and jovial spirit.

If you think Badu’s spell isn’t strong, ask any of her ex lovers. Common once told People Magazine that it was hard to eat after their break up. He referred to it as a love, “where you’re just open and floating.”

That Badu spell is strong, homie. To put things deeper into perspective, she just sold out of an incense she developed that smells like her vagina. Sold out. You can now walk into someone’s home and smell Erykah Badu’s lady parts.

She is the unicorn we didn’t know we needed.

Today (2/26) Badu turns 49. She is proof that age ain’t nothin’ but a number. Her youthful spirit is light as a feather and she continues to encourage us all to live our most authentic selves, unapologetically. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times Erykah Badu showed off her unicorn vibes.

Happy Birthday, Erykah Badu! Here Are 10 Times She Showed Us Her Unicorn Powers was originally published on hellobeautiful.com