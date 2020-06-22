Hail To The Queen: 10 Times Nicole Beharie Was Beauty Royalty

If there’s one thing urge you do this week—if you haven’t already—is to make sure that you rent the indie gem

Channing Godfrey People’s debut endearing film takes place in a tiny town in Texas and focuses on single Black mother and former beauty queen Turquoise (brilliantly played by Nicole Behari) who wants her daughter Kia (newcomer Alexis Chikaeze) to have a better life. See, nearly 15 years ago, Turquoise was crowned Miss Juneteenth and was awarded a full-ride to an HBCU, but because she got pregnant, she could never live out dreams and get her college degree.

So now, it’s Kia’s turn to compete in the patent and Turquoise will do anything—work off jobs, sliding beer and ribs at the local BBQ spot—to ensure that her daughter has a better life. But what Turquoise realizes is that you can’t force your children to be what you weren’t and that their future is what they make it.

Naturally, Beharie, who is mostly known for last year’s stunning “Striking Vipers” Black Mirror episode and FOX’s Sleep Hollow, absolutely shines in this film, which highlights the importance of Black freedom, pride and the sacrifices mothers make. But most importantly, while the mother-daughter relationship between Turquoise and Kia has its obstacles, there is very little trauma between the two—their bond is based on nurturing love.

You just love to see it!

When reflecting on what attracted her to this film, Behrie pointed to the beauty of the script and the realness they all had on set.

“Channing wrote a beautiful script and wanted us all to wear natural hair. There’s not a lot of makeup, no designer bags, no massive injustice, no exceptionalism. The characters are all trying their best to navigate life,” Beharie told New York Times’ Candice Frederick.

Adding, that the spirit of the theme of Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration honoring the end of slavery in the United States, Beharie said the film has given her a “greater consciousness” about this iconic African-American holiday.

“This will be my first year celebrating Juneteenth and what it means for people to honor a freedom that came late as we all come into greater consciousness now,” she said.

I have been a fan of Beharie’s for years and I hope that this is the year that she finally gets her flowers (and an Oscar nom) for this powerful and moving role, because she deserves!

So to celebrate Nicole and all of her stunning beauty, poise and style, here are 10 times the remarkable actress proved to be the queen of our dreams on-screen and off.

Miss Juneteenth is available on VOD now. Rent it y’all!

