Georgia Football Player, Devin Willock, Killed In Car Crash Hours After Celebrating National Championship Victory

University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and team staff member Chandler LeCroy were involved in a single-vehicle car crash in Athens, Georgia, where they both died.

Two other people were in the car and suffered injuries in the Sunday accident, just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second National Champion in two years.

CNN states that 24-year-old LeCroy was the driver as the vehicle went off the road and ran into two power poles and several trees near UGA’s campus. The impact led to 20-year-old Willock being ejected from the vehicle, while LeCroy died after being taken to the hospital.

Willock was a redshirt sophomore and a native of New Jersey who joined the team as a freshman in 2020 and played in the offensive line in all 15 of the team’s games last season. Before being taken down, LeCroy’s LinkedIn profile stated that she was a football recruiting analyst for UGA.

According to police, the other two injured passengers have been identified as Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon, 21, who received minor injuries, and 26-year-old Victoria Bowles, who had more severe injuries.

UGA coach Kirby Smart responded to the tragedy by recognizing the qualities both brought to the team.

“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Devin was an outstanding young man in every way,” Smart said on Twitter. “He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”

Twitter is mourning the death of both Bulldogs members so soon after a celebratory time.

