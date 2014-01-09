Forbes Honors 15 Black Beauties On ’30 Under 30′ List

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!

Zakiya Smith, 28
Smith serves as the strategy director for student financial success at the Lumina Foundation. Before her current position, she worked as the senior adviser for Education at the White House Domestic Policy Council.

Amanda Brown, 28
Brown serves as the national political director for Rock the Vote, where she works to bring young voters to the polls through social media and other digital outlets.

Aminatou Sow, 28
Sow co-founded Tech LadyMafia, a list-serv and membership group, to show the world that tech-savvy women exist. Here, female members share their accomplishments, new projects ideas and tips.

Angelica Towne, 27
This year, the Phoenix Mercury star became the first openly-gay athlete to sign an endorsement deal with Nike.

Issa Rae, 28
We first met this talented writer, producer and director in her popular web series "The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl." Now, the 28-year-old Los Angeles native is penning her first book and working a new show for HBO, which she plans to star in.

Janelle Monae, 28
Prince named Monae's sophomore album, The Electric Lady, "the best album released this year." That's hugh!

Jessica Matthews, 25
Matthews serves as the co-founder of Uncharted Play, a company that makes soccer balls with built-in batteries. The invention is ideal for towns without electricity. After a half-hour of play, the soccer ball absorbs enough energy to charge the battery and power a plugged-in LED light for five hours!

Katrina Craigwell, 28
Craigwell serves as the global manager of digital marketing at General Electric, where she leads content creation and distribution across GE.com, Txchnologist.com and GE's corporate properties.

Quvenzhane Wallis, 10
This rising star stunned the world with her performance of Hush Puppy in 2012's "Beasts of the Southern Wild." Now at 10 years young, Wallis is taking on the iconic role of Annie. According to sources, she will earn a reported $1.5 million for the role.

Rihanna, 25
RiRi has been on top of her game since her 2005 debut. According to reports, she earned a whopping $43 million in 2013.

Forbes' third annual '30 Under 30' list dropped this week and we are happy to report that 15 Black women graced the honorable lists. From finance and education to Hollywood and sports, each of the 15 categories honored the movers and shakers we should be on the look out for in 2014.

Lauren Wilson, 26
Wilson works as the policy counsel for Free Press, an organization that fights for better media practices.

Angelica Towne, 27
Towne co-founded Educate! with two other partners. In 2013, the organization, which works to transform Uganda's education system, reached 8,000 students with their two-year social entrepreneurship program.