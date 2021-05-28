LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Last night, The who’s who of the music industry gathered for the iHeartRadio Awards. Hosted by Usher, the awards show featured talent like H.E.R.,, LL Cool J, Nelly, and Doja Cat

Per usual, the red carpet was full of fun, stylish ensembles that gave the ultimate summertime vibes. Looks like the celebrities are ready to embrace the heat! From Doja Cat’s sheer, champagne gown, to her wardrobe switch into a white cocktail dress with cats printed all over, the stars were dedicated to making their red carpet fashion light-hearted and chic.

If you missed the fashion from one of the most festive nights in music, then we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the best looks to hit the red carpet of the iHeartRadio awards.

Fashion Rundown: These Celebrities Slayed At The iHeartRadio Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com