Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta

Published on January 13, 2026

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.: A Legacy of Excellence and Service

Founded on January 13, 1913, at Howard University, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. stands as a beacon of empowerment, service, and achievement. Established by 22 visionary women, this historic organization was founded on a desire to promote academic excellence and uplift communities in need. These trailblazers, including Osceola Macarthy Adams, Winona Cargile Alexander, and Ethel Cuff Black, united around shared values that continue to inspire generations.

Delta Sigma Theta’s mission remains deeply rooted in scholarship, sisterhood, and service. With its motto, “Intelligence is the Torch of Wisdom,” the organization emphasizes the power of education as a tool for progress. The sorority has grown to include more than 300,000 initiated members, making it one of the largest predominantly Black sororities in the world. This vast network exemplifies the collective strength and impact of its membership.

Delta Sigma Theta’s identity shines through its vibrant crimson and cream colors and its enduring symbol, the elephant. These elements reflect its strength, resilience, and unyielding determination. Over the decades, the sorority has implemented programs and initiatives addressing social justice, education, health, and economic development, leaving a profound mark on communities everywhere.

Today, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. continues to uphold its founders’ vision. Its legacy is one of leadership, advocacy, and unwavering dedication to making the world a better place.

Notable Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. boasts a legacy of extraordinary women who have excelled across diverse fields, leaving a profound impact on society. From arts and entertainment to politics, education, and social action, the sorority’s members exemplify excellence and leadership.

Among its most iconic members is Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, whose unparalleled contributions to music and culture earned global recognition. Another standout is Loretta Lynch, who made history as the first African American woman to serve as the U.S. Attorney General, showcasing her dedication to justice and public service. Keisha Lance Bottoms, a trailblazer in politics, served as the dynamic mayor of Atlanta, bringing progressive leadership and community-focused initiatives to the forefront.

These women, along with many others like Nikki Giovanni, Joy-Ann Reid, and Cicely Tyson, embody the sorority’s mission of promoting scholarship, service, and social change. Their achievements span generations, reinforcing Delta Sigma Theta’s commitment to uplifting communities and inspiring future leaders.

Together, these remarkable Deltas continue to uphold the organization’s legacy, demonstrating that the sorority is not just a network but also a movement for empowerment and progress. Their contributions remind the world of the boundless potential of sisterhood and excellence.

1. Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah
Inducted During the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. 57th National Convention.

2. Donna Brazile

Donna Brazile
Inducted During the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. 57th National Convention.

3. Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks
Inducted During the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. 57th National Convention.

4. Fawn Weaver

Fawn Weaver
Inducted During the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. 57th National Convention.

5. Janice Bryant Howroyd

Janice Bryant Howroyd
Inducted During the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. 57th National Convention.

6. Jackie Joyner-Kersee

Jackie Joyner-Kersee
Inducted During the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. 57th National Convention.

7. Swin Cash

Swin Cash
Inducted During the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. 57th National Convention.

8. Toni Townes-Whitley

Toni Townes-Whitley
Inducted During the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. 57th National Convention.

9. K. Michelle & Loni Love

10. Keshia Knight Pulliam

Keshia Knight Pulliam

11. Robyn Dixon

12. Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin

13. Kym Whitley

Kym Whitley

14. Kim Coles

Kim Coles

15. Mara Brock Akil

Mara Brock Akil

16. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett

17. Brandee Evans

18. Leontyne Price

Leontyne Price

19. K.Michelle

K.Michelle

